‘Cash It’ program mailing unclaimed property checks to 10,000 South Dakotans

The South Dakota Treasurer’s office has more than $600 million in lost money and unclaimed property; to help more people access those funds during these trying financial times, the office has implemented a new program.



“With so much uncertainty in the world, we wanted to give you some good news. Our team has been working hard to return your unclaimed cash,” South Dakota Treasurer Josh Haeder said in a new commercial.

Haeder has released a new ad campaign to help get the word out about some new mail roughly 10,000 South Dakotans are receiving.

“Through technology that wasn’t even available six months ago, we’ve been able to find these folks and what we’ve done is sent them a letter saying hey, you have unclaimed funds with the state of South Dakota, we’re going to send those monies to you during the month of July,” Haeder said.

The state’s unclaimed property division is always working to encourage people to check the state’s website to see if they have some unclaimed funds, but the new Cash It program helps to take away that first step.

“It’s a new way to work with our software partners to locate individuals, use our state records and make initial contact with them, saying hey we have your money, we’re going to send it to you. It takes out that step of them needing to file a claim,” Haeder said.

The first 10,000 people identified through the new Cash It program should already have received an initial notification.

“We also recognize when people get a letter from the government, they want to make sure it’s real,” Haeder said. “If we’re just sending a letter to folks, they may look at it and throw it away.”

Haeder is working on an awareness campaign to help more people recognize that these letters are legitimate, along with the checks they’ll be sending out this month.

“We verify your identity and mail your unclaimed funds check to you directly. You don’t have to do anything but cash it,” Haeder said in his new commercial.

If you haven’t received a notification letter, you can still go online to see if there’s any unclaimed property under your name.

“Legitimately it can be anything,” Haeder said. “Really any place that you do business and you have paid a little extra. Could be credit cards, another thing we get a lot of is gift card balances from big box stores.”

To see if you may have money coming in the mail or if there are funds waiting for you in South Dakota’s Unclaimed Property, just visit the state’s website.