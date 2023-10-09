SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–This past weekend Schulte Subaru hosted the final cars and coffee event of the season. In its second year hosting the event, Cars and Coffee has grown faster than the dealership or car enthusiasts imagined. What it takes to put on the event and why it’s a staple for Schulte Subaru in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“If you can imagine this entire parking lot just full,” Schulte Subaru owners Mike and Sarah Schulte said.

That’s what Schulte Subaru has looked like one weekend a month every summer for the past two years of hosting Cars and Coffee.

“I came to the first one when there was like 12 cars and now there’s hundreds and it’s a really cool event,” Cars and Coffee attendee Trevor Ruppert said.

Since the Schultes took over hosting the long-time local favorite, it’s grown into something much bigger.

“Our first car show we had 250 cars, since then almost every car show has had over 500 cars and we’ve even broke 600 a couple of times,” Mike Schulte said.

While you’ll find plenty of classics, Cars and Coffee is open to anyone who wants to come and show off their car.

“We’ve had some super cool unique stuff. Last week we had a $750,000 Ferrari that came in, we had a Lamborghini here, several Lotus. Last week was really unique, we also had a couple million dollar Ford GTs,” the Schultes said.

And while many of the cars are local, the free monthly event has drawn in car enthusiasts from all over the country.

“We had a group last week that came all the way from Arizona,” the Schultes said.

It takes a lot of work to put on an event for hundreds of cars and thousands of visitors every month.

“We spend all day Friday the day before, moving about 700 cars up north to our property up north and then Saturday after the show and Monday morning we have to put everything back,” the Schultes said.

They also spend plenty of time making sure the event has something fun for people of all ages.

“We actually feed everybody, we do breakfast like eggs and bacon, the last couple of times did hot dogs, donuts stand,” the Schultes said.

“It’s always worth getting up on a Saturday morning for coffee and donuts,” one couple said at the event this past Saturday.

From bouncy houses to their dog park, food and of course cars, this event has become a huge attraction all summer long in Sioux Falls, something the Schultes plan to continue to host for many years to come.

“It’s fun. We’re car people through and through, anytime we can give back to the community, especially the car community, it just thrills us,” the Schultes said.

Cars and Coffee will start up again in late April or early May and continues through October. It’s free to show your car and free for all to attend.