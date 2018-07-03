Car Buyers Beware of Flood-Damaged Vehicles

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES, Iowa - If you're in the market to buy a new car, you may want to be on the alert for flood-damaged cars out of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says after a storm, car lots, auction floors and online ads are filled with vehicles that were damaged in floods.

Car owners are allowed to sell flood-damaged vehicles, however they must disclose how much damage was done.

Here are a few tips to make sure you aren't buying a flooded car:

- Use your senses to detect flood damage. Look for water stains, sand in the carpet or fogging headlights and taillights. Use your sense of smell to detect mold or mildew, or unusually strong cleaners to mask those odors.

- Hire an independent, trusted mechanic to inspect the vehicle before you buy it. If a seller is unwilling to hire an independent mechanic to inspect the vehicle, you should walk away.

- You can get a vehicle history report from the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System, which will tell you if the car has reported flood damage.

If you suspect a seller knowingly hid flood damage contact the Consumer Protection Department in your state:

South Dakota Consumer Protection

Iowa Consumer Protection

Minnesota Consumer Protection