Calling 811 before you dig is essential to keep people connected through COVID-19 pandemic

As the weather warms up more people are escaping their houses to do some yard work outside, but this year, internet providers are more concerned than ever about the possibility of those outdoor chores causing a big problem.

“This is the time of year where we’re getting out in our yards, digging holes for fences, construction crews are in a rush to get going,” Vernon Brown with SDN Communications said.

But all of those outdoor projects could be a problem if you don’t plan ahead.

“I don’t care if it’s in your own yard or a giant construction crew, they all have to do those locates. And they’re free to the caller, just dial 811 in your state, they will come out and locate it. You have to do those calls two business days in advance of your work in your yard or construction site. They will mark it up so you know exactly where everything is,” Brown said.

They’ll mark not only electric and gas lines, but also the underground fiber lines that are keeping everyone connected through this pandemic.

“Right now the internet is so important because so many of us are working from home and we just can’t afford to have it go down,” Brown said. “Even more importantly, when you think of health care and all of the telemedicine happening, that all travels fiber optically, if one of those lines gets cut, it could be life or death.”

“Calls are still going on, emergency calls where babies are being born, strokes are occurring so having that connection is life-saving,” Troy Clavel with Avera eCARE said.

Avera eCARE serves people in 30 states from its headquarters in Sioux Falls, a vital, growing service in the fight against COVID-19 that could be taken out by one wrong dig.

“Depending on where that fiber cut happens, it could take a single community out, it could take a portion of the state out or any state out in a 30 state area,” Clavel said.

A cut to your community that would also be felt in your wallet.

“If you cut that line, you are legally responsible to pay for the fixing of that line and that can end up being tens of thousands of dollars in some cases,” Brown said.

Its why everyone should call 81111 at least two business days before doing any kind of digging, even for landscaping. It’s a free service to have all of the underground lines marked out on your property to help keep you and your neighbors connected.