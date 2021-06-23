Cabela’s in Mitchell offering $750 sign-on bonus to overcome worker shortage

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — One company is offering a large signing bonus in attempts to overcome a worker shortage in South Dakota.

Cabela’s in Mitchell is offering a $750 sign-on bonus for full-time and part-time positions. The applicants must be hired by July 1 to get the cash. New hires would get $250 after 30 days and $500 after 120 days.

Cabela’s says employees must remain in good standing and meet minimum-hour requirements for the sign-on bonus.

The U.S. Chamber said in its recent America Works report that the state has .6 people for every job opening. That’s less than one person available per job.

The state has a 2.8% unemployment rate with 12,900 people unemployed as of May, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

To apply, interested persons can apply online or call the Mitchell Cabela’s for more.