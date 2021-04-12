Busy weekend at PREMIER Center draws ‘very good crowds’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An entertainment venue in Sioux Falls is coming off of a big weekend.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center hosted Professional Bull Riders Friday-Sunday.

While PBR has been to town a few times over the past several months, this was the first time the bull riding organization offered seating at full capacity since the pandemic started.

While the PREMIER Center has allowed for 100 percent sellable capacity since June, this past weekend was the first time it has happened since the pandemic started.

“Certainly wasn’t 2019 numbers, but I think it exceeded what the expectation was, so again we had very good crowds certainly Saturday and Friday,” Denny Sanford PREMIER Center general manager Mike Krewson said.

Saturday’s PBR competition saw the highest attendance out of the three days.

“We had well over 5,000 people here in the PREMIER Center,” Krewson said.

Meanwhile, Krewson says Saturday’s Salute 2 Frontline Workers concert drew more than 4,000 to the Arena.

“It was great to see people out socializing and having a few cold ones and just enjoying that ability to enjoy live music. It’s been few and far between since last March,” Krewson said.

Krewson says the past weekend felt like a “throwback to old times.”

“Our staff, we still wear face-coverings and we still have some of those protocols in place, but it did feel as a throwback and it was good to get back into it with parking lots full and people having to park down the street and everything like that, so that’s good. That’s why we’re here. We’re here to drive revenue and this weekend was a perfect example of that,” Krewson said.

More concerts are coming up at the PREMIER Center.

Toby Keith is next month and Little Big Town takes the stage in June.