Busy summer of construction underway on new commercial development at former Gage Brothers operation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers along I-29 are noticing a lot of changes near the 12th Street intersection in Sioux Falls. The former Gage Brothers site has been fully demolished and dirt work is well underway, creating a canvas for a major new commercial development in the city.

“The magnitude of it made the project more challenging, but also more exciting,” Developer Jim Soukup, the President & CEO of Soukup construction said.

For the past century, the land along I-29 was the site of the Gage Brothers plant.

“We tore down all of the old plant and old buildings,” Soukup said.

Now a pile of rubble is all that remains of the former factory.

“It’s a lot of concrete,” Soukup said. “We’re actually going to take that and crush it into a road gravel type project, we’ll use a lot of it on this site and some of it will be used for other projects around Sioux Falls, so I would say about 90 percent of this old plant is being recycled.”

After months of demolition, developer Soukup Construction is now building up the 26-acre site.

“We’ve hauled in so far four to 5,000 truckloads of material to get the site up to grade.

While drivers are already noticing the major changes to the site, this is just the beginning. You’ll be able to see a lot more changes as you drive by on the interstate this summer.

“It will probably be late summer, early fall we’ll see buildings going up, the roads will start gong in starting in July we’ll start putting the utilities in,” Soukup said.

“Really working with a piece of property that has unlimited potential, that’s always the fun part for developers, you know we have this blank slate that we can create opportunities,” Raquel Blount with Lloyd companies said.

Plans are already in the works to make this site a major new commercial hub in Sioux Falls.

“The start of the project incorporates retail users,” Blount said. “So we do have a 14,000 square foot retail user that hopes to come to town this fall.”

From new national retailers to corporate offices, fast food chains, coffee shops and hotels, this development will transform this corner of Sioux Falls.

“Fast food, coffee shops, quick-serve restaurants, service uses, those types of things. Likely what you’ll see is those types of buildings on the 12th Street frontage, then as you go south, some of the larger users, hopefully, hotel and restaurant use and then really we can transition into corporate office, mixed use development, endless opportunities,” Blount said. “Anytime you have this sort of level of traffic and good exposure, it lends itself to retail and entertainment and hospitality services.”

“There’s a lot more to come, it’s going to be exciting because there’s going to be things happening all summer long on this project so just keep watching it and you’re going to see the changes evolve throughout the summer,” Soukup said.

While there are several deals in the works, the developers are not quite ready to announce which national retailers are coming to the former Gage Brothers site. Blount says those details should be released in the near future.