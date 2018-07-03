This Independence Day will be one for the record book as more Americans take to the nation's roads.

AAA reports you should expect lots of delays this 4th of July holiday.

The vast majority of travelers, nearly 40 million, will hit the road this Independence Day according to AAA. That's five percent more than last year.

AAA predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion on Tuesday as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers, especially in the metro areas.

Gas prices have slowly, but steadily started to fall, which could add to the holiday congestion.

Their advice is to try and avoid peak traveling hours if possible and consider alternate routes if you can.

If you are going to travel this holiday be prepared. AAA expects to rescue more 362,000 motorists, who break down on the highways with flat tires, dead batteries and other car troubles.

A record breaking 3.8 million people will fly this Fourth of July; that's almost eight percent more than last year. That's partly because plane tickets are less expensive.

AAA says travelers are paying an average $171 for a round-trip flight to major cities. That's almost 10-percent less than last year and the lowest in five years.