Business Idea? You Could Win $20,000

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Do you have an idea for a new business?

You could win up to $20,000 to launch your idea.

The South Dakota Governor's Giant Vision Business Competition is now accepting applications.

To take part you must be a South Dakota resident.

If you're a South Dakota college, university, or technical school student, you can enter the Giant Vision Student Competition and compete for a top prize of $5,000.

Complete details are on the website www.southdakotagiantvision.com.

You must submit your application by February. The final event competition will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center in conjunction with the annual GOED Conference.

