Ready to celebrate Taco Tuesday?

You can do that at Burger King now. The fast-food chain launched it’s new crispy taco Tuesday.

It features a crunchy tortilla, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and savory taco sauce. And it will only set you back $1.

The tacos were first tested in western states, but it was so successful, the chain is launching it nationwide for a limited time.