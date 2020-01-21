Building your new home in the winter

The winter weather is especially difficult for people who have to work out in the elements. But the growing housing demand in Sioux Falls has home builders and other construction going on all year long.

“We’re a custom home builder; we have about 12 homes at various states, from just about ready to close, to about to break ground,” A+ Construction Owner Brad Mair said.

Even in the cold of January, home builders like Mair are able to begin a new project, in the right conditions.

“When we get a nice snap of weather, right now its not looking quite so good for a few days,” Mair said during the height of last week’s winter storm.

It’s why he has several ongoing projects for his crews to work on, no matter the weather.

“For the most part, technology and things like that have enabled us to build pretty much all year long,” Mair said.

From commercial projects to new homes, you’ll see a lot of temporary tenting around Sioux Falls that allows the site to be heated during winter construction.

“They want their working conditions to be good but they want their products to perform and comply with the manufacturers specifications too,” Mair said.

He says the colder weather will also affect the cost of the home.

“There can be incentives during the winter months where lumber is generally less expensive, but there are some costs that do increase, there are winter charges, you obviously have to heat at quite a few stages of the home, so those all involve charges,” Mair said.

He says every season comes with weather risks throughout the construction project, from damaging wind in the spring and summer, to frost concerns, especially for the footings of the foundation that can cause things to heave and shift.

“I do get questions whether or not they should build in the winter months,” Sioux Falls Realtor Stefanie Stockberger said.

Stockberger said consumers rarely envision a new home build starting in the winter.

“If they’re planning for many years to build their dream home, it seems like they’ll plan a spring dig and plan around those winter months,” Stockberger said.

“We already have a big list of people who want to start in the spring,” Mair said.

But with the continuous growing need for new housing, more people are choosing to book a builder whenever they’re available.

“A lot of times its a timing thing,” Mair said.

Mair says builds are generally a ‘little less efficient’ over the winter, but even though the process may take a little longer, starting a project in January will still get someone into their new home a lot faster than waiting to start the project until May.