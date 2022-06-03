SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re only five months into 2022, and construction in the city of Sioux Falls has already surpassed what we saw in all of 2019.

Building permit valuations through the end of May are over 780 million dollars — nearly double where they were just last year when the city had another record-breaking year.

A birds-eye view anywhere in Sioux Falls will include some kind of new construction.

“It’s pretty remarkable even compared to last year, Jeff Eckhoff said.

At double the value of last year’s record-breaking building permits, Jeff Eckhoff, the Director of Planning & Development Services for the City of Sioux Falls, says the city seems to be on track for yet another record year.

“This year and next year looks like sustained growth the way it’s going now,” Eckhoff said.

The Amazon distribution center helped 2020 break records despite the pandemic–and last year was another record, as the city topped a billion dollars in building permits for the first time.

Now Sioux Falls is just a little more than 200 million dollars away from reaching that milestone again, with more than half of the year left to go.

“There’s some other big projects on the horizon,” Eckhoff said.

Cherapa Place and the Steel District downtown account for a lot of this year’s high total.

“There are some larger projects involved certainly. And inflation plays a little bit of a role in that as well,” Eckhoff said.

The 20 to 30 percent increase in construction costs is helping drive up the total value of building permits in the city, but there is also an overall increase in the construction of major new commercial and apartment projects going up in every corner of the city.

“We’re at 1800 units that we’ve permitted this year, last year at this time we were at 900 and we had a record year last year. So that’s just double the pace,” Eckhoff said.

While many of these new building permits are happening now, Eckhoff says construction and material delays mean many of this year’s permitted projects won’t be finished until next year or even into 2024.