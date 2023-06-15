SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction season is well underway across KELOLAND, not just on the roads but on homes and new buildings across the region too. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, we get an update on the availability and pricing of construction materials after a year of volatility.

“Last summer definitely wasn’t normal,” Adam Lee with Paramount Exteriors said.

Even with decades of experience in construction, people in all aspects of the industry say they’ve never seen the cost and availability struggles experienced last summer.

“Last year the lumber prices were through the roof and availability was really hard to get, we waited for stuff for weeks and weeks, sometimes months, still don’t know if we’re going to get it,” Schoeneman’s Building Materials Store manager Wade Smythe said.

“It was tough getting shingles, we had to be very creative and order from all over. A lot of our shingles last year were being shipped from out of state, from all the way out on the west coast,” Lee said.

This year both suppliers and builders are grateful to see the wait time for materials is back to normal for the most part.

“Last year windows were out 12 weeks, sometimes a year out on patio doors. Now that’s back to five weeks. Just a lot less stressful this year having things back to normal,” Smythe said.

“During COVID we had four colors we could get, now we have eight to ten, that’s pretty standard in shingles,” Lee said.

With no severe weather this year, its helped speed up the timeline to get a project done. While you may be able to find shingles this year, the cost is still up from what it was a couple years ago; right now the price tag for a new roof is up about 20 to 30 percent more than pre-pandemic levels.

“At least it’s steady, nothing is ever probably going to go down, it’s just kind of staying steady,” Lee said. “Last year they were going up, up, up monthly, this year it seems to have leveled off a little bit.”

While Schoeneman’s building materials says the increased cost of things like shingles and steel likely won’t come back down, lumber has made a big recovery from last year’s record highs.

Last year OSB was in the $60 dollar a sheet range, now it’s like 12 to 15 dollars, so you can see the difference.

Schoeneman’s says the stabilized pricing has also increased business this year as many people held off on housing or remodeling projects last summer when prices skyrocketed.