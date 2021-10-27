Buff City Soap opening in Sioux Falls Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another new national retailer is opening in the Empire Place development Thursday morning.

“Having the first Chick-fil-A in the state of South Dakota in our parking lot, right next to Crumbl Cookies, this is a great tenant mix to be a part of,” Sioux Falls Buff City Soap franchise owner Curtis Bowen said.

This new addition to Sioux Falls is personal for Bowen.

“Sioux Falls is where I’m from, I was born and raised here. I’ve wanted to get back to Sioux Falls in some capacity for many years,” Bowen said.

When he got started in the Buff City Franchise a few years ago, he knew he wanted to share it with his hometown.

“For me the biggest thing is the product, its really easy to be a part of and support the product seeing how much of a difference its made on my skin when I’m using it and what I hear so many other clients and colleagues that use it,” Bowen said.

“We’re famous for soap, we have foaming hand soap, laundry soap, bar soap, soap whip, soap bombs…. Pretty much any body products you can think of we have it,” Buff City Soap VP of Operations Marissa Lempka said.

While the shelves are well stocked for opening this Thursday, all of the products were actually hand made inside their Sioux Falls store.

“All the products you can watch being made on a daily basis,” Lempka said. “We’ll be pouring soap, scenting laundry, making body butters or scrubs or bath bombs.”

Customers can also get involved in making your own products at the store.

“We do also offer soap making parties where you can come in make bath bombs, whether it’s a ladies night out or we have birthday parties where kids can come in, make bath bombs, make soap,” Bowen said.

“You can customize almost anything in our store. Our laundry soap is four simple ingredients, and its your scent, your soap, your softener all together, with that you can customize it to any scent in the store,” Lempka said.

And while their products are filled with bright colors and scents, Buff City Soap is all about finding alternatives to chemicals.

“All of our ingredients are plant-based, they’re shipped to our store, we don’t use any preservatives, chemicals anything like that, all of our colorants are mica-based, so they’re mineral based mica, so no dyes or anything as well,” Lempka said.

Buff City Soap’s Sioux Falls store opens Thursday morning at 9 a.m. with some special giveaways and discounts for customers on their first weekend of sales.