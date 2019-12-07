Budgeting for all your holiday spending

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– With just 18 days until Christmas, its going to be a busy weekend of holiday shopping all over KELOLAND. But getting gifts can add up to a big bill at the end of the month if you don’t budget for your holiday spending.

Sarah Siebert is finding all kinds of potential gifts for her growing family this Christmas.

“I have two girls, age two and four, and then we just had a little boy so we’re trying to make Christmas fun with some interactive things,” Sarah Siebert said.

Sarah Siebert is finding all kinds of potential gifts for her growing family this Christmas. But even the little gifts can add up fast.

“The thing that gets the most people in trouble, they don’t think about all of the costs that come with Christmas,” Breck Miller with Lutheran Social Services Center for Financial Resources said. “We often think about Christmas gifts but there’s also the Christmas meals and Christmas traveling and the decorations we might need to buy, so we really have to be looking ahead and be really intentional about all of the additional costs that come with the holiday season.”

Some people may be tempted to put all of those extra expenses on a credit card and worry about the bill another time, but financial experts say that kind of holiday spending can leave you with anything but cheer the rest of the year.

“We see debt play a really big role in personal emotional well being and also relationships,” Miller said.

So while you’re spreading holiday cheer, make sure to have a plan.

“So that we can avoid that stress and depression especially as we head out of the holidays and into the winter doldrums, so we don’t add to that emotional challenges that can be there with our finances,” Miller said.

He says the best option is to start planning early.

“Christmas spending planning should really begin in January for the coming year, so we have an idea of budget, but we’re also setting money aside each month,” Miller said.

That’s exactly how Siebert manages to make Christmas work for her family.

“We actually save up all year,” Sievert said. “This year we did $40 a month for Christmas, so then when Christmas time comes around we aren’t struggling for funds and we have enough to buy fun things for everybody.”

According to creditcards.com, many South Dakota families are doing a good job of planning ahead to avoid wracking up a big bill. Their recent report shows South Dakota has the 18th lowest credit card debt burden in the U.S.