Brookings businesses can reopen, must follow certain regulations

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Some Brookings businesses will be once again welcoming customers inside. Monday night, the city council approved a resolution allowing those establishments that were previously closed or restricted due to COVID-19 to reopen. However, certain guidelines must be followed.

For about the last month, Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill has been serving customers with carryout and delivery.

“It’s been weird, but it’s been great. A lot of it is attributed to the good people of Brookings that are coming in and showing support,” Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill manager Jeremy Deutsch said.

But starting Tuesday afternoon, these tables are welcoming customers once again. The restaurant is opening its doors for dine-in while still making sure everyone is practicing social distancing and other health protocols.

“Tables of six or less for the most part. Sanitizing every chair, table, caddy, menu; anything that gets touched, every time after every visit. Sanitizing stations, and just a lot of cleaning,” Deutsch said.

This comes after the city council passed a resolution allowing businesses to reopen.

“Within that resolution and that regulation, has some parameters in which those businesses have to utilize in order to operate, some of those things included having masks for our food service providers, masks for barbers and salon workers, ensuring there’s still a continuation of good social distancing and good hygiene habits,” city manager Paul Briseno said. “Also requires only 50% occupancy of many of those businesses, and the assumption is by requiring that 50% that allows for that good six foot spacing. There’s other parameters businesses have to follow.”

Briseno says these guidelines are in place to help protect employees and customers.

Overall, this is good news for business owners who are ready to reopen.

“We were all for the, ‘Be safe. Shut down. Keep people safe. No dining in.’ But it’s gotten to the point where we got to go. We just want people to take it upon themselves to be safe,” Deutsch said.

Here you can find more to stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 in the city of Brookings and read more about the guidelines businesses must follow.