Breadico opens retail store near 69th & Western

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In its seven years in Sioux Falls, Breadico has operated out of several different buildings, also growing the company through wholesale to many grocery stores and restaurants in the city.



Now the artisan bread company has a new storefront in a whole new part of town.

“When I started, I built a bakery in my parents’ garage,” Breadico Owner David Napolitano said.

From making sourdough in the garage to throwing dough at his restaurant Pizza Di Paolo, Napolitano is well versed in making a crust customers appreciate.



“The texture of their bread is very unique from anything I’ve had,” customer Evan Delaney said.



That fan following began with Breadico’s former storefront in downtown Sioux Falls.



“I’ve loved Breadico since they opened. I used to go to their cafe downtown and that closed a couple years ago now and when they announced this I was very happy they would have another retail space,” Delaney said.



Earlier this month Breadico moved its wholesale and new retail space to the Wedge on Western just south of 69th Street.



“It’s a whole new neighborhood up here where we’re at and there’s a lot of square footage so we’re able to make a whole bunch of products,” Napolitano said.



In addition to Breadico’s traditional line up of loaves, Napolitano is working to add some new variety.



“This week we’re doing everything from an apple walnut bread to a chocolate plum bread,” Napolitano said. “We’re also working on our pastry profile and milling our own flour for our pastries.”



His locally sourced ingredients fit in well with his neighboring businesses at the Wedge on Western all with a focus on local and natural.



“In general I think people are trying to come back to just small bakeries, small artisan craft people,” Napolitano said.



“I like shopping local and supporting people trying to make a living around here,” Delaney said.



A shop-local concept that’s always been popular in downtown Sioux Falls that is now branching out to neighborhoods all over the city.



“There’s so many people in Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls is so much greater than just downtown. Yes it’s quaint, we live there and we love it, but in terms of dollars and cents, you see a lot of other really great businesses that do well outside of downtown,” Napolitano said.



Napolitano says there’s also a benefit to being near more residential neighborhoods. In just two weeks of businesses, he’s already seeing some new repeat customers making weekly stops for fresh bread.