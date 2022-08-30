SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another popular Sioux Falls restaurant is adjusting hours and menu offerings this week because of staffing. Botski’s Bar and Grill on the east side of Sioux Falls is temporarily limiting its menu and breakfast hours on the weekends.



“When I took over we had five or six cooks that we rotated around,” Botski’s owner Mike Klinedinst said.

But after several moves and now some recent injuries, their kitchen staff is down to two.



“We have our manager Lucy, who has been here now 15 years, she had rotator cuff surgery so now she’s out. I fell about three weeks ago and broke seven ribs. So I’m struggling to cook a lot,” Klinedinst said.



Their two cooks are struggling to keep up with a full menu, especially on weekends when they’re cooking breakfast lunch and dinner.



“That’s a long day for those two cooks they come in at six o’clock in the morning and they’re still here until 10 o’clock at night,” Klinedinst said.



It’s why starting this weekend, Botki’s breakfast will end at noon instead of one, with a limited menu from noon to eight every day of the week.



“Still come and get your chicken and burgers, all the things we’re famous for. But some of the things that take high prep, we’re going to pull that back,” Klinedinst said.



Botski’s has a good amount of staff to help up front, but like many Sioux Falls restaurants, the kitchen is where they struggle most to find help.



“We pay our cooks really well to keep them and they earn it, they earn every dime of it. People everywhere are struggling with cooks, people are upping the ante, trying to get this cook from that establishment and so forth,” Klinedinst said.

Just getting someone in for an interview is a challenge. Klinedinst said he had five interviews scheduled in the last week but none of them showed up.



“I even had a guy call in and scheduled an interview today, no show, again,” Klinedinst said.

While operations may be temporality limited in the kitchen, Botski’s regulars are stepping up to help.



“In this day and age staffing is a struggle everywhere, we understand that, we’ve offered to help out if Kliney ever needs help, just rolling silverware or whatever it might be,” Botski’s regular Harland Danielsen said.



“I got to give big kudos to the people who come in,” Klinedinst said. “We have clients who will move a keg, they’ll do whatever they have to do to keep the establishment open.”



Klinedinst says the weekend menu and hour changes are temporary and he plans to be back to full, normal operations once he and his manager are recovered from their injuries and surgery. Botski’s is open from 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to midnight on the weekends.