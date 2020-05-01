Books and Brewz Pizzarie re-opening with the help of a surprise investor

After just under a year in business, a Sioux Falls restaurant announced it was permanently closing its doors at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But now several weeks later, Books and Brewz Pizzeria is making an unexpected return.

“Our business was looking up after the holidays, it was looking quite hopeful here, then when the pandemic started everything stopped,” Books and Brewz owner Angela Kull said.

Kull said their carry out business wasn’t enough to keep up with everything it takes to operate the big building in the heart of Sioux Falls.

“They said the pizza and the atmosphere are the things that they love and the things they’re going to miss so much,” Books and Brewz server Travis Graham said.

Their announcement to close came with a swift cry from fans who appreciated the unique entertainment space, book club meeting spot and wood fire pizza.

“Our customers are saying its the best pizza in town, it’s totally different than any pizza you get anywhere,” Graham said.

That fan following prompted a phone call Kull never expected.

“He said, would you continue this business if you had an investor? It wasn’t anything we had considered because we didn’t expect a perfect stranger just to come in and make it keep going like he did,” Kull said.

Kull says this perfect stranger liked their business so much he wanted to help keep it going, so he stepped in with not only an investment but also strategic help to grow their start-up.

“He’s supporting us through it,” Kull said. “We have planning meetings and figuring out what the next steps need to be.”

From increasing signage and marketing to a revamped entertainment and restaurant space inside, Books and Brewz plans to fully re-open once the uncertainty of the pandemic has passed.

“I can’t wait to get people in here, get music in this building again, it’s really been missed,” Kull said.

But for now, Books and Brewz Pizzeria will be opening up the kitchen starting Friday.

“Get in line, it’s going to be a crazy day,” Kull said.

Starting Friday, May 1, the 8th street Restaurant will be open for curbside pick up and deliveries. You can give them a call anytime to place your order.