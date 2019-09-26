Book your holiday flights ASAP

For the last 3 years, AAA has been taking a closer look at holiday travel trends. This year, they have some advice for anyone wanting to fly over Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Want to know when to book your flights for the holidays? The answer is right now!



“AAA has done a study, and for the past three years it has been determined that starting September 25th through October 27th, is the best time to book your travel for the Thanksgiving, and Christmas, and New Year holidays,” said Terry Ten Cate, AAA Travel Consultant.

That means you need to start looking for deals as soon as possible. The reason for this has to do with a lull for airlines.

“Primarily it’s a slow period of time in the travel industry. School has just started. Vacations are now ending. So it’s that mid-point between the summer rush and then getting ready for the holiday rush,” said Ten Cate.

On top of sharing when to buy your tickets, AAA is also giving some advice on which days to travel.

For Thanksgiving, you should try to avoid November 26th and 27th, along with December 1st.

“December 1st is considered a Black Sunday for the airlines because that is the busiest time of the year when everybody has to get back by Monday morning to start work again,” said Ten Cate.

The cheapest days to travel around Christmas are actually on the 24th and 25th! However that also comes with a downside.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are not fully staffed by the airlines, which means fewer flights and busier airports. Your best bet is to plan ahead and book ASAP.

“We would highly recommend that you start looking now. Don’t wait until the end. And try to get the best price that you possibly can at this time,” said Ten Cate.

Traveling on Thanksgiving Day is actually the lowest average price for that holiday week.

Christmas Eve is the cheapest day to fly the week of Christmas, which is on a Wednesday this year.