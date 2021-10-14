Black Cat Art Studio opening Friday in former Wine & Canvas space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A familiar art concept is returning to Sioux Falls Friday with a new name and new ownership. Wine and Canvas closed last month, but Friday night the Black Cat Art Studio officially takes over the space hosting its first class.

“Art has such a therapeutic value if you just let it happen,” owner Jodi Baumgartner said.



From a regular wine and canvas customer, to becoming an instructor herself, Jodi Baumgartner has taken her love of art instruction to a new level, now opening her own studio.



“When they announced they were closing the doors, myself and the general public were just shocked. So, I knew I had to continue on with art,” Baumgartner said.

She is taking over the former Wine and Canvas location near 41st Street and Euclid Avenue and is sticking with the much-loved concept.



“I’m going to be doing similar classes, step by step painting and fluid art,” Baumgartner said.



But adding in her own twist in black cat art studio.



“If you came to a wine and canvas class at this location it’s going to look a little different for you,” Baumgartner said.

Along with the new sparkly look, Black Cat Art Studio will also offer some fun new classes.



“The newest most exciting thing we’re adding is black light painting, so we’re going to kill the lights and do painting in black light,” Baumgartner said.

If you haven’t painted in a while, sometimes a blank canvas can be a little intimidating, but with step-by-step instructions, Jodi says anyone can leave here with a masterpiece.



“We break it down step by step,” Baumgartner said. “It’s modern-day Bob Ross like type work. You teach people to paint a picture, and anyone can do it… It just shows you what you can do, in a couple of hours you can paint something cool.”

Black Cat Art Studio will host its first class tomorrow with a fun Halloween theme; classes are for age 16 and older, but Jodi will also hold Black Kitten classes for kids of all ages.