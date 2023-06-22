SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an exciting day for ice cream fans in Sioux Falls as another new B & G Milkyway location opens on the south side of town. What’s unique about the new location on 69th and Cliff in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“We absolutely love B & G, we’re a huge B & G family,” new franchise owner Christie Aberson said.

It’s a nostalgia many people in Sioux Falls share, but the Aberson family took their love of B&G ice cream to the next level, opening their own location right in their neighborhood.

“My husband and I both grew up within a mile of this store, we’re Sioux Falls natives and this was all cornfields, we never really went too far past 57th Street,” Aberson said. “When we saw this spot open for developing thought it was the perfect location for our neighborhood.”

“It’s a really great part of town, there’s no other ice cream places around here so it’s just the perfect spot,” 14-year-old B&G employee Selena Adams said.

It’s also a great opportunity for younger people in the area to have a fun and close place to work this summer.

“I’m going into high school, my mom was like hey you can get a job this summer, oh I’ll work at B & G,” Adams said.

“We had well over 100 applications in this neighborhood, people want to be able to bike to work, to walk to work, have a shorter commute,” Aberson said.

The Aberson’s said training the next generation of workers was a big part of their motivation for opening a fun and welcoming location for employees and families to gather.

“We just wanted people to have a place to come, be together as a family, enjoy that family time, more room to sit everyone around, if you’re a baseball team and want to hang out,” Aberson said.

While B & G may be known for its sweet treats, they also have plenty of lunch options, it’s something that was needed in this growing part of town.

“We also have all of this multifamily housing behind us which was also a big part of it, we really wanted people to be able to walk and bike to our location to give it that neighborhood feel that B & G is known for,” Aberson said.

The Cliff Avenue and 69th Street B & G will be open every day from 11 am to 10 pm this summer. Once their staff has had some time to adjust, they plan to open both lanes of their large drive thru to help serve even more people efficiently at their new larger store.