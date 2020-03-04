Better Business Bureau releases list of riskiest scams

Imagine working hard your whole life to save money. Maybe it’s for college, a home, or retirement. Then, in an instant, it’s gone and in someone else’s pocket. That’s what happens if a scammer tricks you, and steals your money. The Better Business Bureau has released its top five riskiest scams.

Last year, Americans lost $670 million to scams. People reported nearly 37,000 scams to the BBB. If you look at the list of the top five riskiest scams, they masquerade as things most of us encounter every day. It includes employment, cryptocurrency, online purchases, fake check or money orders, and advance fee loan scams. CBS This Morning just featured the list. Here are some we’ve seen in KELOLAND.

Employment scams may start off as too good to be true. You get a message about a high paying job with flexible hours and the option to work from home. Sounds pretty good, right? Wrong. These scams will ask you to give personal information and your financial information to buy equipment for this fake dream job. Don’t fall for it.

Next is cryptocurrency. Scammers will trick you into paying real money to get digital assets. You hand over the cash, but never get anything back. This category was only added two years ago, but has already jumped into the number two spot.

Jessie Schmidt with South Dakota’s BBB says this is one of the fastest growing scams right now.

It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t relied on online shopping, which is why scammers count on tricking people with online purchase scams. For example, you may get an ad on Facebook for a pair of shoes or shirt and you just have to have it. That’s what scammers are counting on in online purchase scams.

The ad may lead you to a fake website. You may pay for an item that never arrives, or you get a fake or cheap product. Make sure you go to a company’s actual website, and avoid paying with check or your debit card. If you do order something, use your credit card. The credit card company should be able to help you get your money back if it’s a scam. Schmidt says these scams show us that even though we’re getting smarter, we’re still easily targeted or influenced by them.

“It’s that risk-reward. You always have to balance that ‘what are the red flags?’ And how do you get in your mind that you really stay focused and you don’t see this big shiny ball out there and you just start chasing it and let all those red flags go by the wayside,” Schmidt said.

Beyond the top five, the BBB says romance scams are at number six and the second riskiest scam for women. According to the BBB, most romance scams start with fake profiles on online dating sites created by stealing photos and text from real accounts or elsewhere. Scammers often claim to be in the military or working overseas to explain why they can’t meet you in person. Over a short period of time, the scammer builds a fake relationship with you, exchanging photos and romantic messages, even talking on the phone or through a webcam.

Just when the relationship seems to be getting serious, your new sweetheart has a health issue or family emergency, or wants to plan a visit. No matter the story, the request is the same: they need money.

“Before you fall in love with that person, go out and copy some of these texts in there and see if you can find that language, because you’ll find, unfortunately, you’ll find you’re not the only one they’re communicating with,” Schmidt said.