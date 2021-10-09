(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic.

Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in South Dakota using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in South Dakota.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charles Mix County

– Population: 9,349

– Median home value: $116,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $558 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $50,481

– Top places to live: Platte (B+), Geddes (B), Wagner (B)

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Davison County

– Population: 19,871

– Median home value: $154,700 (60% own)

– Median rent: $759 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $50,570

– Top places to live: Mitchell (B+), Mount Vernon (B-), Ethan (B-)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bon Homme County

– Population: 6,929

– Median home value: $89,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $572 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $54,737

– Top places to live: Avon (A-), Springfield (B+), Scotland (B+)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#17. Moody County

– Population: 6,507

– Median home value: $133,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $568 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $61,538

– Top places to live: Flandreau (B+), Fremont Township (B), Riverview Township (B)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Yankton County

– Population: 22,717

– Median home value: $148,300 (65% own)

– Median rent: $644 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $58,342

– Top places to live: Yankton (B+), Walshtown Township (B+), Mission Hill Township (B+)

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Brule County

– Population: 5,258

– Median home value: $152,600 (62% own)

– Median rent: $679 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $57,196

– Top places to live: Chamberlain (B+), Kimball (B+), Chamberlain Township (B+)

tochichi//Wikicommons

#14. Pennington County

– Population: 110,685

– Median home value: $187,800 (69% own)

– Median rent: $842 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $57,039

– Top places to live: Colonial Pine Hills (A-), Rapid City (A-), Green Valley (B+)

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#13. Day County

– Population: 5,486

– Median home value: $100,500 (75% own)

– Median rent: $532 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $46,679

– Top places to live: Webster (B+), Bristol (B), Waubay (B)

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County

– Population: 56,826

– Median home value: $228,800 (77% own)

– Median rent: $963 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $82,473

– Top places to live: Harrisburg (A-), Tea (B+), Canton (B)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Union County

– Population: 15,368

– Median home value: $179,300 (69% own)

– Median rent: $854 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $70,378

– Top places to live: Dakota Dunes (A+), North Sioux City (B+), Big Sioux Township (A)

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Turner County

– Population: 8,300

– Median home value: $122,400 (78% own)

– Median rent: $661 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $59,242

– Top places to live: Centerville (B+), Marion Township (B+), Swan Lake Township (B+)

Canva

#9. Lawrence County

– Population: 25,478

– Median home value: $207,900 (65% own)

– Median rent: $761 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $52,641

– Top places to live: Spearfish (B+), Deadwood (B), Lead (B-)

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Custer County

– Population: 8,719

– Median home value: $214,400 (84% own)

– Median rent: $782 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $58,522

– Top places to live: Hermosa (B+), Custer (B), Pringle (C)

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McCook County

– Population: 5,548

– Median home value: $137,800 (76% own)

– Median rent: $575 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $61,507

– Top places to live: Canistota (A-), Grant Township (A-), Montrose (B+)

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Walworth County

– Population: 5,457

– Median home value: $88,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $692 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $55,583

– Top places to live: Mobridge (A-), Selby (B+), Java (B+)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Grant County

– Population: 7,149

– Median home value: $133,700 (81% own)

– Median rent: $620 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $58,158

– Top places to live: Milbank (B), Stockholm (B+), Alban Township (B)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Tripp County

– Population: 5,458

– Median home value: $101,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $579 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $57,720

– Top places to live: Winner (B+), Colome (B+), Lamro Township (B-)

Canva

#3. Lake County

– Population: 12,717

– Median home value: $168,400 (75% own)

– Median rent: $597 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $61,846

– Top places to live: Madison (A-), Lake View Township (A-), Wentworth Township (B+)

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fall River County

– Population: 6,747

– Median home value: $129,400 (78% own)

– Median rent: $608 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $50,588

– Top places to live: Hot Springs (B+), Oelrichs (B), Edgemont (B-)

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hutchinson County

– Population: 7,308

– Median home value: $94,100 (77% own)

– Median rent: $536 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $57,089

– Top places to live: Parkston (A), Molan Township (A), Freeman (A-)