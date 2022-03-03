SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For 25 years Bender Commercial Real Estate has led the business community with a market outlook for the year ahead. While that story has almost always been growth, this year their predictions are even bigger than usual.

“We think this is going to be another really really strong year,” Bender Commercial Real Estate President Reggie Kuipers said.

Bender’s panel of real estate and economic experts say there’s no denying Sioux Falls is in a big season of growth.

“Sioux Falls would say we had the banner year, but everywhere in the upper Midwest is a winner this year,” Kuipers said.

The nationwide move to the Midwest is bringing a lot of people and businesses to the Sioux Falls area.

“Housing starts with population and starts with jobs and that leads to population,” Kuipers said.

A population that’s seen a lot of changes in Bender’s 25 years in Sioux Falls.

“25 years ago Sioux Falls was about 110,000 people. We just eclipsed 200,000 now, and in 25 years we will probably be over 300,000,” Kuipers said.

That means even more construction happening in all corners of the city.

“If you ask about housing, do you think there’s going to be a slowdown in housing, no, we don’t,” Kuipers said. “As long as people keep moving here, we’re going to see a lot of land sales, a lot of new construction. We predict this will be a record hear for multi-family housing and new residential homes.”

Bender is also predicting another record year for building permits across the board, which includes new office and retail space.

“A lot of companies that are committing to office space long term with the pandemic, they’re really wanting to mold that office space to their own design,” Bender Commercial Real Estate Broker Alex Soundy said.

While the pandemic brought a big shift in office space across the country, Soundy says Sioux Falls’ office market is still going strong.

“The demand is there in our downtown market, last year in 2021 we had a 3.3 percent vacancy rate in Class A office space,” Soundy said.

“Cherapa, their office space is nearly gone, there’s only 25,000 square feet of office space left at the new Cherapa building,” Kuipers said.

And with Cherapa and the Steel District, the city’s two major downtown developments already filling up fast, Bender agents believe business and real estate in Sioux Falls have a lot to look forward to in 2022.

“We think this is going to be another really really strong year,” Kuipers said.

Kuipers said Bender’s commercial team puts a lot of time and research into their Market Outlook predictions and presentation each year, all with the goal of helping other professionals plan ahead.

“We really do this for the community, we want to be trusted advisors in the community, we want business owners, their CPAS, attorneys, etc to have good data,” Kuipers said.