Beauty Week at the Empire Mall

The beauty industry is valued at $532 billion, according to Business Insider. The Sioux Empire Mall is tapping into the growth with a week dedicated to beauty. We see how you can get some tips and discounts the next few days.

Between YouTube videos and social media influencers, beauty brands are using all kinds of new ways to reach customers. Right now, the Empire Mall is hosting a Beauty Week to celebrate the different options inside.

“We’re such a small community here, it’s just great to bring the ties of Sioux Falls and surrounding towns together to give that community feel,” said Kirsten Schaeffer, Empire Mall Dir. of Marketing and Business Development.

Despite many retailers focusing on their online presence, brands like bareMinerals almost require some physical interaction.

“Because we’re free of so many things, we’re really sensorial. We love the feeling of fruit extracts and what those things can do, and that’s all through touch and smell and senses,” said Alyssa Corsbie, bareMinerals Store Manager.

To celebrate, bareMinerals will be giving consultations during a big event. They’ll also be offering some free gifts with purchase this week.

“We have some sunscreen, which is our complexion rescue defense here. Our favorite mascara in a really great travel size. And then one of our favorite high shine lip lacquers here,” said Corsbie.

Down the hall, Macy’s is celebrating by bringing in a Lancôme professional makeup artist named Henry Ostby.

“We want our customers to feel great about themselves and great about their makeup and get that personal touch. And for us to get someone of Henry’s caliber is very, very exciting,” said Lynn Otis, Macy’s Store Manager.

There will also be local makeup experts, like Rebecca Swift who will be doing sort of a wine and canvas style make-up tutorial you can do with friends.

All of this collaboration in the name of beauty is another way the retailers and Empire Mall are working to keep people coming through the doors.

“You know, we all want the mall to be successful, in addition to our store, so obviously we want to be a part of this,” said Otis.

The first 50 people to visit the mall on Saturday and Sunday will get Swag Bags from the Mall. Those will be filled with gift cards, discounts and other prizes from stores throughout the mall.

