Beauty store to open at The Empire Mall

A locally-owned shop is opening another store in Sioux Falls, this time at The Empire Mall.

Mall management announced on Monday that G & M Beauty Plus will open in August. The nearly 1,500 square foot store will offer the latest in wigs, weaves, braids, crochets and accessories. The store will also offer hair braiding for any type of hair.

“We have been dreaming about this adventure for so long and cannot wait to see it come to life,” Felicia Myers, owner of G & M Beauty Plus, said in a news release.

The store at the mall will be next to Yankee Candle and across from Forever 21

This will be the second location for G & M Beauty Plus; the first store is on E 10th Street in Sioux Falls.