BBB warning businesses about energy bill scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Better Business Bureau wants you to be on alert for an energy bill scam.

Scammers are calling businesses and saying the company is late on payments. The caller says the power will be turned off in a matter of minutes if the business doesn’t bring cash or prepaid cards to a certain location. It happened to Brenda Dinsmore at Bagel Boy this week. She recognized the red flags and didn’t pay. Now she wants other businesses to be aware.

“When they started telling me that I needed to bring cash to Dollar General or Casey’s General Store on Burnside Rd then you know that the red flag is really up there and that this is a scam,” Dinsmore said.

Dinsmore says she checked with Xcel Energy directly regarding her bill to make sure she was up to date. Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says if you put money on a prepaid card and send it to these scammers, it’s gone and you likely won’t get it back.