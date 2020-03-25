BBB warning about relief check scam

The United States Treasury Department could soon start issuing relief checks to families and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. But as we wait to find out how this will all work – The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning.

Scammers are already using the relief money to find new ways to trick you into giving it to them.

“So before when they maybe wanted us to wire money somewhere, that’s not happening now because they know we’re restricting travel. But this is now the new game, right. Give us access to your bank account and we’ll make sure that that gets direct deposited. We are telling you do not do that,” Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau said.

The BBB says if you receive a text, e-mail or even a phone call from someone claiming to be from the government with a check for you, beware. If you see this scam make sure you report it to the State Attorney General’s Office.