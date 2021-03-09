BBB study shows gift card scams have nearly tripled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scammers love using gift cards as a way to trick you out of your money. A new study by the Better Business Bureau shows just how much money those suspects are getting away with.

Gift cards are a multi billion dollar industry for a reason.

“They are the most popular gift for the last 14 years running,” said Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau.

As gifts, the cards are fine, but they’re also the favorite form of currency for scammers.

“The losses in gift card scams have nearly tripled,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt says the average loss is $840. She says scam artists ask for gift cards for a reason, quick cash.

“Once you’ve given them the information on the back of the card, it’s just like wiring money, it’s gone for good. It’s like you ran that card through a shredder. It’s not worth anything anymore,” said Schmidt.

Scammers use gift cards to buy things, sell for cash or convert it into Bitcoin. Schmidt says the next time someone calls or you get a pop-up on your computer asking you to pay “anything” with a gift card, it’s a huge red flag.

“99 times out of 100 it’s not a legitimate enterprise,” said Schmidt.

Another reminder — you can’t pay your taxes, a police warrant, or even a parking ticket with a gift card. The same is true for your gas or electric bill.



Schmidt says scammers try to create a sense of urgency and keep you on the phone, which is another red flag.

“Keeping them on the phone is a thing that scammers routinely do, they don’t want you to hang up because they don’t want you to verify that this is an actual scam,” said Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls police department.

Police say a Sioux Falls woman lost nearly $11,000 to a gift card scam just last week.

“It’s almost impossible to retrieve,” said Clemens.

“It’s just like you’ve thrown money out the window,” said Schmidt.

And that’s something nobody wants to do.

The Better Business Bureau says another way to avoid scams is to not answer the phone if you don’t know who is calling. If it’s legitimate, they can leave a message and you can call back.