SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A young Sioux Falls baker who became popular on Instagram has now grown her business into a new commercial partnership. Where you can now find Lauren Lavin’s Bakologie cookies in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“I started just doing it for fun like every side baker does,” Bakologie owner Lauren Lavin said.



We caught up with Lauren Lavin at her home kitchen over the holiday season when her Bakologie business was booming faster than she could bake.



“I probably work between 60 and 70 hours a week, and that’s just in the kitchen,” Lavin said.



“I knew that she had a cookie line, when we started talking it was getting to a point where she couldn’t keep up with the demand so we got together and started talking about how we could make that work,” Breadsmith owner Susie Patrick said.



That popularity is what sparked a new partnership with Breadsmith in Sioux Falls.



“She provides the recipe and we do all of the production, baking, selling of the cookies. It’s a great partnership; we kind of took that off her plate and our production capacity could accommodate it,” Patrick said.

While Bakologie offers a variety of desserts and specialty cakes, her popular quarter pound cookie is what you can find inside Breadsmith every Friday and Saturday.

“Lauren definitely has a following, there are her core customers that really know the cookie. Then there are our traffic and people are excited about a new offering and a really yummy cookie that has a kind of crisp outside and really yummy gooey inside,” Patrick said.



It’s the kind of big gourmet cookie that’s become incredibly shareable on social media; another big benefit for the partnership for both local entrepreneurs.



“Just the collaboration of women business owners has been really fun and Lauren has been really insightful for me. She has a totally different marketing approach as someone in their 20s to me, not in their 20s, so we’ve had a lot of fun with the promotions side of things too,” Patrick said.

The flavors will change every month and are available on Fridays and Saturdays at all Breadsmith locations.

Pre-orders are accepted Monday through Wednesday evening and are encouraged as the first two weekends of Bakologie cookies at Breadsmith sold out fast.