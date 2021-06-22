Avoiding online scams during Prime Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Amazon and other big box retailers offering deals this week for Prime Day, the Better Business Bureau reminds shoppers to be careful of online scams.

Phishing scams usually increase during busy shopping times, such as Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls claiming you have a free gift or that there is a problem with a delivery. If you click on a link, scammers could get your credit card, account login details, or remote access to your computer.

Also beware of false advertising and phony websites. Scammers create look-a-like websites that appear to belong to a trusted retailer. But when you look more closely at the URL, you’ll noticed that the domain name is slightly different.

Also be critical of any deals you see on social media. If a company claims to be selling the hottest item of the year at a super low price, it’s probably a scam.

Click here for a complete list of tips from the BBB on how to avoid online scams.