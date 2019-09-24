Avoiding college scams

No matter how tech-savvy your teen may be, they can still fall victim to fraud online. According to the Better Business Bureau, there are scams out there targeting college kids.

In fact, more than 40% of students reported a loss when exposed to a scam. We break down the list of the top scams facing students.

Number one: Fake Credit Cards

Many young people are low on cash, and that heightens the temptation for easy money. Some scammers will post fake credit card flyers around campus, or mail them out to students. Be sure to do your research before applying to any company, and be aware even a real credit card can cause issues down the road if it’s not used correctly.

Number two: Apartment Scams

Some websites will advertise great apartments, near campus, for an amazing price. The old standby of “if it seems too good to be true” is still accurate. Don’t give your credit card or bank information to anyone online to secure an apartment until you’ve confirmed they actually work for the property.

Number three: Phony Scholarships or Grants

Your student may start getting calls about reducing loan payments, or even big grants to pay for college! If it’s a reputable source they will have a website and more information online. You can also contact your school’s financial aid office for help. They should know whether it’s a scam or not, and how to move forward.

Remember to talk to your teen about being financially wise. Having the freedom to make these decisions on their own, with little income, can make scams even more tempting.