Avera, Sioux Falls Golf team up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A new partnership in town means new discounts on golf and fitness centers in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Golf is teaming up with Avera Health to offer a new incentive to get out on the green, or hit the gym.

Kuehn Park, Elmwood and Prairie Green. If you're a member of these Sioux Falls Golf courses, you now get a 15% discount at Avera McKennan fitness centers.

"They have another great facility for fitness that they can be a part of and enjoy discounts. And on the flip side, the Avera employees and those staff members now can save some money when they come out to the city golf courses," said Arlt.

That also extends to Avera McKennan fitness club members!

This new partnership between Avera and Sioux Falls Golf also keeps the two organizations on par with similar programs already running in Sioux Falls.

"It's not about being competitive with the other health system across town. Or any other golf partnership that might exist. It's really about enhancing the health and lifestyles of all of the people that live and work here in Sioux Falls," said Lundin.

Another aspect of this partnership is Avera Health will now be the sole sponsor of all Sioux Falls Youth Golf programs, which has more than 200 kids year-round.

The two groups coming together will bring more exposure for both, and more perks for members.

"We do want to be a fixture and be a part of a lot of lives and partnering with Avera gives us that opportunity with them employing about 8,500 people in Sioux Falls," said Arlt. ​​​

"We've seen this for many, many years and what it does for that healthy lifestyle in the days where, not like today when it's raining or a little colder outside. But in those warmer days what a great activity to be outside and spend time together," said Lundin.