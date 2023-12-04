SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)– A Sioux Falls business that began in 1950 is being celebrated Monday for its continued success through three generations of family ownership. Why the Roddel family of Auto Body Specialists are being honored with a special award in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“We are a wholesale distributor of automotive paint and parts and supplies,” Auto Body Specialists CEO Jim Roddel said. “My parents started it in 1950.”

And now nearly 74 years later, you’ll still find plenty of the Roddel family’s last name throughout the office.

“That’s something that was very important to my parents, especially with the five kids, that we all had a stake in the company and we’ve carried that on through to our kids,” Roddel said.

At least seven members of the Roddel family’s third generation have also helped grow the company.

“My own son and daughter for example are involved in the business, and I have the honor of seeing them everyday just right down the hall from my office, so that’s really special to me,” Roddel said.

“Our membership, for the most part, averages, 2.3 generations, so to get to that 3rd, 4th, 5th generation takes a lot of work,” Stephanie Larscheid, the executive director of Prairie Family Business Association said.

Prairie Family Business Association works to help more family-owned businesses thrive through many generations.

“We do that through our programs, education and our network,” Larscheid said.

A network of 265 family-owned businesses who come together every year to celebrate excellence in family business.

“It is a really meaningful award presented to the family business of the year in Sioux Falls. The previous winners of this award voted to select this year’s recipient,” Larscheid said.

“When I found out that we were selected and nominated by one of our associate friends, the fact that it was voted on by our peers, that was special to know,” Roddel said.

A group of other family-owned business leaders who know the importance of growing their companies and the legacy it leaves for the next generation.

“Small business is our backbone so belonging to the prairie family business has really helped us see the value in that,” Roddel said.

Auto Body Specialties grew from one store near 5th and Dakota in downtown Sioux Falls, to now having five locations across South Dakota and Minnesota with over 80 employees.