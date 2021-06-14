AT&T highlights communications investments in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national telecommunications company is helping first responders in South Dakota improve their communications systems.

AT&T set up First Net in the state, which is a nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform for first responders and public safety.

From 2018 to 2020, AT&T has invested nearly $80 million dollars in wireless and wire line networks in South Dakota.

From 2011 through 2016, AT&T’s federal political action committee contributed $18,500 to then-Congresswoman Noem’s reelection campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission records. AT&T’s federal PAC also gave $500 to Noem’s gubernatorial re-election fund in 2019, according to state campaign-finance records..

The company also recently announced it will invest $2 billion over the next three years to help address the digital divide nationwide.