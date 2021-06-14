AT&T highlights communications investments in South Dakota

Your Money Matters

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national telecommunications company is helping first responders in South Dakota improve their communications systems.

AT&T set up First Net in the state, which is a nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform for first responders and public safety.

From 2018 to 2020, AT&T has invested nearly $80 million dollars in wireless and wire line networks in South Dakota.

From 2011 through 2016, AT&T’s federal political action committee contributed $18,500 to then-Congresswoman Noem’s reelection campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission records. AT&T’s federal PAC also gave $500 to Noem’s gubernatorial re-election fund in 2019, according to state campaign-finance records.. 

The company also recently announced it will invest $2 billion over the next three years to help address the digital divide nationwide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 