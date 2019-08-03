Assistance available to spring storm victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were hit hard by spring floods, it’s not too late to get help. First, this week Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) announced plans to extend grant funding to help storm victims.

What does that mean? Well, she and the Housing Development Authority are going to use the rest of the 2019 Housing Opportunity Funds to help families who had home damage from the spring storms. In total, that’s $165,000. Each household who qualifies could get up to $5,000.

How do you get that money? There are some stipulations… First, you need to live in one of the eligible counties, including some reservations.

Next, you need to meet income guidelines. Each household must to be at or below 80-percent of the HUD area median income. You also need to show proof of any other damage assistance you’ve received from the spring storms.

If you want to find out if you qualify, or to apply for the state funds, you can head to this link. You can also call 800.540.4241.



The deadline to apply for that state assistance is Sept. 30.

If you want FEMA assistance you need to apply soon, The FEMA deadline is Aug. 6.