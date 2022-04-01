SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the first Friday of the month in downtown Sioux Falls and people out on the town were able to try a new restaurant on Phillips Avenue.

“The whole thing is to source as much stuff as we can local,” Paul Ode owner of Wagoo Burger inside Fernson’s Brewery said.

Their tagline is “as local as it gets.”

“It’s all processed in Elkton. So Like the whole thing, it’s like a 30 or 40-mile radius of everything for us,” Ode said.

Including the cattle that are being raised specifically for this new restaurant.

“We actually have cattle that we’re using for this business and we’re breeding them Angus bred, so they’re not 100% wagyu,” Ode said.

It’s what lead them to the unique twist in the name of the restaurant–hoping to signify the more Dakota-style quality beef you’ll find on their menu.

“They’re all specialty burgers,” Ode said. “The Wagoo burger is our specialty with our signature sauce.”

You’ll still be able to walk into Fernson downtown and order your beer. And even though the restaurant is on the other side of the building, you’ll be able to order everything you need right here at one counter.

“The ordering will be from the Fernson staff, and then obviously our whole side, our crew is doing all of the cooking, the presentation of the food,” Ode said.

It’s a partnership that just made sense for the Ode family who also owns Crawfords down the road.

Bridget Bennett: “How quickly did all of this come together?”

“About 4 weeks. We were looking for space either way. This is kind of where we wanted to be anywhere and that’s how it all came together,” Ode said.

The Barn to Burger concept means a lot to the Ode family who raised dairy cattle for years in the Brandon area. Their farm friendly restaurant is now open seven days a week inside Fernson Brewery downtown.