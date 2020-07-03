Arena Fit brings new group fitness options and unique partnerships to east Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fitness facilities all over KELOLAND were closed for weeks or even months during the pandemic but now many have re-opened and the group fitness industry in Sioux Falls is once again seeing new growth.

Alex Halbach, the owner of the new Arena Fit on the east side of Sioux Falls, is no stranger to the fitness industry.

“We run adult fitness in Sioux City in the Arena,” Halbach said. “We have about 3,000 or so square feet of adult fitness down there, once I got involved in that down there I decided Sioux Falls could use a concept like that too.”

His search led him to this familiar space just north of Sycamore and 26th Street on the east side of Sioux Falls.

“I was a member of a gym that was in this location before so I was familiar with the space, familiar with the location and the east side is really missing some of these types of facilities,” Halbach said.



In just his second day open at the new Sioux Falls facility, Halbach says he’s already seen a lot of interest from the community.

“They live in the neighborhood and are just excited to have a facility like this around. We made some pretty significant upgrades and renovations to the space to make it look and feel like this,” Halbach said.

He began the remodel of the building in May, right as the coronavirus restrictions began to lift, which played a big role in his business plan.

“We definitely changed a lot of procedures around the facility, purchased a hard floor scrubber, that we can put hospital grade disinfectant in,” Halbach said. “There’s just a lot of other cleaning supplies and equipment that we purchased in order to make sure we’re doing what we need to do to keep it as clean as possible for our members.”

While he knows some people are not quite ready to get back to group fitness because of the virus, Halbach hopes these extra precautions will help more people feel comfortable attending a fitness class again.

“We’re kind of a niche I think in Sioux Falls, being in kick boxing, strength and resistance, yoga and cycling combination so you can get a big mix of classes kind of across the spectrum,” Halbach said. “The idea is to keep those muscles guessing what comes next so the variety is really important.”

Arena Fit is also bringing some unique partnerships to the new east side facility. Breakfast, lunch and other deli items from the Co-op Natural Food store are available at Arena Fit and a physical therapists from Empower U Sioux Falls will be seeing patients inside the new facility.