Arcade bar joins unique downtown entertainment block

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls continues to see growth in new retail, restaurants and now unique entertainment. 10th Street is becoming a new mini entertainment block in downtown.

“I’ve been looking at the real estate downtown for five years now,” Isak Anderson said.

Isak and Crickett Anderson opened one of South Dakota’s first arcade bars on Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls in 2014, but this past September, they decided to open a second location downtown.

“This one just kind of fit the bill, it was a lot bigger, the neighbors with the Full Circle Book Co-op and the 605 Escape seem to be a good fit as this block is now kind of an entertainment district of sorts,” Anderson said.

Just a few steps North of Phillips Avenue on 10th Street, you’ll now find a trio of unique entertainment options.

“This block is very exciting, the Escape Room is cool and the Book Club next door I know they do a lot of open mics for stand up comedy and poetry, so its kind of cool to have that as part of the community downtown,” Skyler Bolks said.

Bolks has been a fan of the Bonus Round Bar for the past five years and is now excited to have a new option in the heart of the city.

“It has more of a downtown feel and that’s very nice, I also love the proximity to other places, if you want to go get something to eat, or you want to go get a drink somewhere else in between games of pinball, you can always go do that,” Bolks said.

The new downtown location is helping more people experience an arcade bar for the first time.

“We’ve been all over the Midwest looking for games, then once we got into the business they kind of start to come out of the woodworks and come into our laps,” Anderson said.

While their main focus is pinball, the Bonus Round is also known for a wide array of local brews.

“Sometimes there’s a selection of beers here at the Bonus Round that they don’t have anywhere else,” Bolks said.

And don’t worry if you forget your quarters, the Bonus Round Bar is well stocked with change. They’re also using the new downtown space to host special events, their own pinball league and even some local bands.