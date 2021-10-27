Anthropologie sets opening date

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lifestyle brand Anthropologie will open its new store in Sioux Falls next month.

An email sent to customers announces the opening date at the Empire Mall will be Sunday, November 28.

“Customers are really curious about Anthropologie, they’ve maybe shopped them in the Twin Cities and it’s just really a great store, it’s got merchandise for everyone with apparel and home décor and home furnishings,” Empire Mall General Manager Dan Gies told KELOLAND News last week.

Anthropologie will be located next to Coach, across from Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters.