Anthropologie sets opening date

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lifestyle brand Anthropologie will open its new store in Sioux Falls next month.

An email sent to customers announces the opening date at the Empire Mall will be Sunday, November 28.

“Customers are really curious about Anthropologie, they’ve maybe shopped them in the Twin Cities and it’s just really a great store, it’s got merchandise for everyone with apparel and home décor and home furnishings,” Empire Mall General Manager Dan Gies told KELOLAND News last week.

Anthropologie will be located next to Coach, across from Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 