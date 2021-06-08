Anthropologie opening store at Empire Mall in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – American clothing retailer Anthropologie will open in Sioux Falls before Thanksgiving.

The Empire Mall announced on Tuesday the lifestyle brand will join the retailer lineup later this year.

An Anthropologie store window is shown, Tuesday, April 5, 2016, in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

According to a news release on the addition, Anthropologie imparts a sense of beauty, optimism and discovery to their customer. Their assortment includes clothing, accessories, shoes, beauty, swimwear, home furnishings, gifts and décor, that exhibit influences ranging from vintage to global.

Anthropologie will be located next to Coach, across from Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters.