Anthropologie now open in the Empire Mall; 2 other new stores opening soon

SIOUX FALLS, (KELO) — A new highly anticipated store is now open at the Empire Mall, with other new storefronts also planning to open in the next few weeks.

“I was excited for the store to open, wanted to be here the first day,” Sioux Falls shopper Shraddha Somaiya said.



Anthropologie is an already well-loved brand by many Sioux Falls shoppers like Shraddha Somaiya who’ve had to travel to visit the store in the past.



“Kansas mostly, recently to Minneapolis,” Somaiya said.



But this big city retailer has now opened its own Sioux Falls storefront in part of the former Gap space at the Empire Mall.



“It’s really well decorated, you can window shop but also right when you walk in you hit those great smells,” Empire Mall Marketing and Business Development Director James Payer II said.

Anthropologie is known for its beautiful store displays and brings a new aspect to the mall, adding home decor and other new luxury goods to Sioux Falls.



“It is a higher end option,” Payer said. “You’re going to find a lot of amazing brands within Anthropologie.”

“The clothes I think are very unique,” Somaiya said. “I’m from India and I just like the colors and the patterns.”



It’s one of several new additions to this wing of the mall as Box Lunch opened last month and OFFLINE by Aerie plans to open next week. Just a few stores down, Windsor plans to open December 2nd.



“Windsor Fashions is a wonderful brand that is bringing some women’s apparel, some more clothing options as well as some more formal wear for women,” Payer said.



“So, the mall is really hopping and really energized this season,” Payer said.

Several temporary holiday store fronts like Hickory Farms and Cozy Blankets are also open at the mall this holiday season.

The main holiday event opens at center court Thursday, when Santa will begin meeting with kids at the mall.