Anthropologie, Box Lunch & OFFLINE By Aerie to open by November in the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As people begin their holiday shopping, they’ll soon have three new national retailers to choose from at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.



“The local favorite Jacky’s Guatemalan cuisine recently opened,” Empire Mall General Manager Dan Gies said.

Jacky’s new mall location opened Monday, adding to the local flavor now available at the Empire Mall Food court.

“Earlier this summer we had Camille’s open, so a big focus on local. Local concepts coming into the center,” Gies said.

The biggest changes at the mall are happening near the atrium in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods, where Gap and Banana Republic used to be. Now there are three brand new retailers about to open their doors.

“Box Lunch is first to open from the national retailers; they’re going to open on the 29th quietly and then on the 30th and 31st they’ll have a grand opening event,” Gies said.

Opening by Halloween weekend was a big goal for this specialty store.

“It’s a sister to hot topic, they offer fandom and pop culture accessory items,” Gies said.

Box Lunch is taking over half of the former Banana Republic space at the mall.

“The other half will open mid-November. It’s OFFLINE by Aerie, a very popular athleisure brand, another national brand that’s first to market here,” Gies said.

“I’m actually wearing Aerie leggings right now, I love that store,” Mall shopper Kate Verner said.

Shoppers like Kate Verner, who frequently visits the mall from her home in Milford Iowa, are excited to see some new options come to town, including the biggest new addition.

“I’m excited about Anthropologie, I’ve never been there before,” Verner said.

“Customers are really curious about Anthropologie, they’ve maybe shopped them in the Twin Cities and it’s just really a great store, it’s got merchandise for everyone with apparel and home décor and home furnishings,” Gies said.

Anthropologie also plans to open by mid-November, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

“All of these national retailers and our current tenants are hiring, everyone is hiring right now,” Gies said. “It’s exciting for applicants to come out and have a lot of choices to work.”

Plenty of places to work and even more choices to come and shop at the Empire Mall.

“I think its super cool that I only have to travel an hour and a half, and I have these kinds of brands to be able to choose from,” Verner said.

The Empire Mall says the addition of Chick-fil-A and other new retailers moving into Empire Place on 41st Street is helping to drive more traffic to the mall. Gies says many mall stores have now seen sales grow beyond their 2019 numbers, pre-pandemic.



