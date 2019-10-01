Another affordable housing option in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Not having a stable place to live can have a negative effect on your life. That’s just one of the reasons why affordable housing is important. In Sioux Falls, Lloyd Companies is opening a new affordable housing development.

Midtown Heights is one of the newest affordable housing complexes in Sioux Falls.

Tuesday an open house showcased this new addition.

“When you look at the needs for affordable housing, for people to have a good, clean, and safe place to live, it really just does feed our community and so that’s really important to us, when you look at the impact on children and stability with a stable home life, those are important factors for us,” executive vice president of development, Jake Quasney said.

Representative Dusty Johnson spoke during the open house, but also took a tour of another affordable housing development- Trinity Point.

“We should be always looking to innovate, we should be investing in programs that work and getting rid of programs that don’t, coming out and taking a look at great housing like this, that gives me a sense of what really works out here in the real world,” Representative Dusty Johnson said.

Quasney says Trinity Point has 48 units, all of which are occupied, while Midtown Heights has 39 units, 37 are already leased.

“I think it’s really important to get our representatives out here, not only to see the properties but to see what we’re doing, being good stewards of those funds and making an impact on the community,” Quasney said.

“Affordable housing is a major need and so when you see this kind of investment that narrows the gap, that makes the problem a little bit less of a problem, is worth celebrating,” Johnson said.

Quasney says they’re hoping to get more projects like these funded in the future.