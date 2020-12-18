Amazon planning on 1,000 full-time jobs at Sioux Falls site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon officially announced its intentions to open a site in South Dakota in a news release Friday.

KELOLAND News first reported the plans for an Amazon Distribution Center that’ll be going up in Foundation Park near I-90 and I-29 in August.

In the news release, Amazon said it plan to build a 640,000 square-foot fulfillment center, where employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. Amazon is planning on creating 1,000 full-time jobs for the new center.

Amazon says the minimum starting wage will be $15 per hour and full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match, starting on day one. Amazon said the company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of South Dakota and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits to Sioux Falls,” Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment said in a news release.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) and Mayor Paul TenHaken also shared comments praising Amazon’s decision to open a center in South Dakota.

“Today’s announcement serves as a testament to the success of South Dakota’s business-friendly environment. This distribution facility will bring numerous, high-paying jobs and millions of dollars in investment to the city of Sioux Falls and the rest of the region. I am proud of the state’s economic progress and infrastructure investments that have allowed businesses to thrive,” Thune said in a statement.

“South Dakota is open for business, and this commitment has put our state in the position to welcome Amazon to Foundation Park. Amazon is investing in South Dakota with 1,000 jobs, including excellent benefits, which will help fuel our state’s growth for the next generation. So on behalf of the entire state, I want to welcome Amazon to South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement.

“We are proud to have been selected by Amazon as their next fulfillment center location. Amazon’s decision to invest in our community reflects the company’s confidence in Sioux Falls’ economic climate and excellent workforce. The team at Amazon has been incredible to work with, and we are excited to welcome them to Sioux Falls and to help make this partnership a win-win for many years to come,” TenHaken said in a statement.