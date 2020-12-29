Amazon helps Sioux Falls end 2020 with record-high building permits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is wrapping up 2020 by setting a new record for growth in the city, even during the pandemic.

“Our previous record was $786 million set in 2018; we’re over $900 million now, at about $910 million and we still have a week to go,” Jeff Eckhoff, the Director of Planning and Development Services in Sioux Falls said.



At the start of the month Eckhoff said the city was on track for a good year of building permit valuations.



“We were at $690, so we were actually doing pretty well, but the big change this year is we didn’t have the big commercial projects. We didn’t have the hospital, didn’t have the big high school, a lot of the larger projects that you normally see,” Eckhoff said. “Instead, we had a lot of housing and apartments.”



Eckhoff said the pandemic caused several commercial projects to hold off, especially in hospitality and office space.



“Some of those projects and some of that demand was put on hold as people reassessed,” Eckhoff said.



But this year of working from home brought a big boost in the city’s residential permits.



“The low interest rates made it attractive to home buyers but also, people were home a lot more, so we saw a lot of remodeling and additions….so residential really was what carried us through this year,” Eckhoff said.



That was until a record-breaking project came to town.



“It’s the largest project and largest total we’ve ever had,” Eckhoff said.



Amazon got its $218 million building permit from the city last week for a new two million square foot distribution center in Foundation Park.



“Prior to that, we issued a $6.5 million Foundation permit, so all total it was a $224 million dollar project, which obviously is a huge anomaly to what we normally would see,” Eckhoff said.



An anomaly that caused the city to see record growth, even in the middle of a completely abnormal year.



“It talks about the resiliency of the community to keep on going in tough times and the optimism,” Eckhoff said.



As for the other commercial projects that paused construction this year, Eckhoff says he expects to see more new office and hospitality construction return to the city next year once the vaccine is fully deployed and the pandemic is behind us.