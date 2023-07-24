SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Mondy administrators from Southeast Tech toured the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls, learning more about their operations ahead of their new partnership for Amazon’s Career Choice program.

What the opportunity means for Amazon employees and the Sioux Falls community in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“I take the new hires and a train them here in pack singles,” Amazon associate Lainie Plank said.

Mission native Lainie Plank started working at Amazon earlier this year with one big goal in mind.

“I heard about the great opportunity that they pay for tuition and being a Native American it’s not always easy to put yourself through school,” Plank said.

It’s a barrier to higher education Amazon is working to break down across the country with their Career Choice program.

“The Amazon Career Choice program partners with local universities and colleges. Today we’re celebrating the onboarding of Southeast Tech College to our program that allows associates working here for 90 days or longer to participate in the program and get their full tuition paid at the Southeast Technical College for the degree or a certificate,” Amazon Sioux Falls Fulfillment Center General Manager Tim Choate said.

All 1,700 employees in Sioux Falls who have worked for the company at least 90 days are eligible for this new program where they can go to Southeast Tech, just sign up for school and Amazon will pay the bill.

“I think what’s so exciting about the career choice program for Amazon is that it opens our entire 65 different program options that are available to their employees,” Southeast Technical College President Robert Griggs said.

Choate says the program is a great recruitment tool and a way for their associates to use their new degrees to further their careers at Amazon.

“A degree or certificate program will allow them to move into different roles, those different roles, higher roles will allow them to make more money. At the end of the day it will give a better wage and a better living to anyone who participates in this program,” Choate said.

Amazon chose to partner with Southeast Tech based on the many degree options they have that are relevant to Amazon’s Sioux Falls operations.

“Southeast Tech has a mechatronics program for example that will be key to Amazon’s future here in Sioux Falls as we work on more and more robots in this robotics facility to keep us running,” Choate said.

“There are a lot of different opportunities that Amazon presents for students in our mechatronics manufacturing programs, our computer science technology programs, business programs,” Griggs said.

But it’s not only about Amazon-relevant careers, the company’s Career Choice program opens up the door to higher education in any field.

“I’m looking into medical coding at Southeast Tech,” Plank said.

Giving Amazon employees like Plank a chance to make a greater impact all over Sioux Falls.

“Yes it’s a great recruitment tool, ” Choate said. “But I think the bigger impact we have is we’re giving back to the community. I want to have Amazon, specifically, our building here in Sioux Falls, be a giver to the community. Being able to improve the lives of associates and remove some barriers to education is something I’m very passionate about and something I’m very glad to provide.”

Along with pre-paying for tuition, the Career Choice program will also reimburse employees for eligible books or fees for a combined total of up to $5,250 for full-time employees and $2,625 a year for part-time associates.