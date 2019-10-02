Altar’d State opens in the Empire Mall

A new store is open at the Empire Mall! Altar’d State welcomed it’s first guests today. We tour the store and learn about their mission beyond fashion.

Altar’d State has more than 120 locations across the country. This latest addition is in the center of the Empire Mall.

“The average American woman and giving her access to all of the greatest fashion. So when you’re in a city, like I’m from St. Louis, so we’re not one of the biggest cities. We’re not New York or LA, but we still have girls that want to have access to those fashions. We’re that spot for her,” said Derek Robertson, St. Louis Manager for Altar’d State .

The store sells women’s clothing, jewelry and some home decor. They focus on trends that suit women of all ages, and all sizes.

“On the other side of the store we have another concept called A Beautiful Soul. That starts at size 10 and goes up to a size 24. So we’re really fitting every woman. Zero to 24 inside these four walls,” said Derek.

Altar’d State is more than just clothing. According to Derek Robertson, a manager from St. Louis helping with the store’s launch, there’s a large part of their mission geared toward charity.

“What we do is we take a portion of all the proceeds that come in through our company and we build schools in Peru. So one of the things we do is we adopt children through all of our stores and then we give all of our associates and managers the ability to adopt children as well,” said Robertson.

Robertson describes the style as bohemian and romantic. The store is about 8,000 square feet.