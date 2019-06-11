Altar'd State, fashion boutique, coming to Empire Mall this fall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A popular fashion boutique is coming to the Empire Mall this fall.

Tennessee-based Altar'd State, which has over 100 stores, will open at the mall near the Center Court. Altar'd State is a boutique known for supporting charitable causes in the community and this is the first store located in South Dakota.

Shoppers can find women's apparel, footwear, jewelry, books, stationary and home decor at Altar'd State.

